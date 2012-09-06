Sept 6 U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell more sharply than
forecasters had expected last week as Hurricane Isaac passed through the U.S.
Gulf region and temporarily shut down production platforms, refineries and
ports, government data showed on Thursday.
Domestic stocks of crude, excluding oil held in the Strategic Petroleum
Reserve, fell by 7.43 million barrels to 357.1 million barrels in the week ended
Aug. 31, the Energy Information Administration reported. Analysts polled by
Reuters had forecast a smaller drop of 5.3 million barrels.
Hurricane Isaac last week disrupted most oil production in the U.S. Gulf of
Mexico for several days, shut import terminals and several refineries in the
region. Drilling companies have been restoring output this week.
Refinery utilization fell by 5.1 percentage points to 86.1 percent of
capacity last week, EIA data showed. Analysts had forecast a smaller drop of 2.4
percentage point. Imports of crude fell by 1.46 million barrels per day to 8
million bpd.
Oil product stocks were mixed. The EIA said U.S. gasoline inventories fell
2.33 million barrels last week to 198.89 million barrels. Analysts had expected
a larger draw of 3.4 million barrels.
Distillates, which include diesel and heating oil, rose 993,000 barrels to
127.08 million barrels, compared with analysts' average forecast for a drop of
1.9 million barrels.
Stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for U.S. oil futures rose
94,000 barrels to 44.92 million barrels.
Following the release of the EIA's data, U.S. crude oil futures
seesawed. They were up by $1.75 per barrel at $97.11 by 11:05 a.m. EDT (1505
GMT). They had been trading around 25 cents per barrel higher before the EIA
data was released.
(Reporting by Joshua Schneyer in New York.)