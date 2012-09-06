Sept 6 U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell more sharply than forecasters had expected last week as Hurricane Isaac passed through the U.S. Gulf region and temporarily shut down production platforms, refineries and ports, government data showed on Thursday. Domestic stocks of crude, excluding oil held in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell by 7.43 million barrels to 357.1 million barrels in the week ended Aug. 31, the Energy Information Administration reported. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a smaller drop of 5.3 million barrels. Hurricane Isaac last week disrupted most oil production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico for several days, shut import terminals and several refineries in the region. Drilling companies have been restoring output this week. Refinery utilization fell by 5.1 percentage points to 86.1 percent of capacity last week, EIA data showed. Analysts had forecast a smaller drop of 2.4 percentage point. Imports of crude fell by 1.46 million barrels per day to 8 million bpd. Oil product stocks were mixed. The EIA said U.S. gasoline inventories fell 2.33 million barrels last week to 198.89 million barrels. Analysts had expected a larger draw of 3.4 million barrels. Distillates, which include diesel and heating oil, rose 993,000 barrels to 127.08 million barrels, compared with analysts' average forecast for a drop of 1.9 million barrels. Stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for U.S. oil futures rose 94,000 barrels to 44.92 million barrels. Following the release of the EIA's data, U.S. crude oil futures seesawed. They were up by $1.75 per barrel at $97.11 by 11:05 a.m. EDT (1505 GMT). They had been trading around 25 cents per barrel higher before the EIA data was released. (Reporting by Joshua Schneyer in New York.)