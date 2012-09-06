* Gasoline demand at one-year high-EIA * Refinery utilization falls sharply in Gulf Coast * U.S. gasoline inventories drop below 200 million bbls (Adds detail, analyst comment, price reaction, table) ------ API ------ ------ EIA ----- Stocks Change Change Stocks Change Change 08/31/12 from from 08/31/12 from from pvs wk yr-ago pvs wk yr-ago Crude 359.3 -7.2 10.1 357.1 -7.4 4.0 Distillate 126.4 -0.1 -30.7 127.1 1.0 -29.7 Gasoline 201.8 -2.3 -8.1 198.9 -2.3 -9.9 Heating oil 28.0 -0.4 -14.4 28.7 0.7 -13.2 RFG gasoline 0.1 0.0 -0.1 0.1 0.0 -0.1 Kerosene 42.1 0.4 -2.4 43.0 -0.1 -0.9 Crude runs (bpd) 14.7 -0.7 0.1 14.6 -0.8 -0.8 Refinery utilization (Percent) 87.1 -3.8 1.4 86.1 -5.1 -2.9 Products supplied ---------------------------19.2 0.0 -0.2 Sept 6 U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell more sharply than forecasters had expected last week as Hurricane Isaac passed through the U.S. Gulf region and temporarily shut down production platforms, refineries and ports, government data showed on Thursday. Domestic stocks of crude, excluding oil held in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell 7.43 million barrels to 357.1 million barrels in the week ended Aug. 31, the Energy Information Administration reported. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a smaller drop of 5.3 million barrels. Hurricane Isaac disrupted most oil production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico for several days, shut import terminals and several refineries in the region last week. Energy companies have been restoring output this week after slow-moving Isaac made its landfall in Louisiana on Aug. 28 as a low-level hurricane. EIA data showed that U.S. net crude imports fell to their lowest weekly level since December, 2011. U.S. gasoline demand, meanwhile, rose to its highest four-week average level in more than a year. Refinery utilization fell 5.1 percentage points to 86.1 percent of capacity last week, EIA data showed. Analysts had forecast a smaller drop of 2.4 percentage points. Utilization fell most in the Gulf Coast, where it was down 9.2 percentage points as several refineries closed or scaled back operations due to Isaac. Imports of crude fell 1.46 million barrels per day to 8 million bpd. "Although the data were obviously distorted by Hurricane Isaac, the report is supportive (for prices)," said John Kilduff of New York hedge fund Again Capital LLC. "It is notable that gasoline inventories have now dropped below 200 million barrels, which makes that segment officially 'tight'." The EIA said gasoline inventories fell 2.33 million barrels last week to 198.89 million barrels. Analysts had expected a larger draw of 3.4 million barrels. Distillates, which include diesel and heating oil, rose 993,000 barrels to 127.08 million barrels, compared with analysts' average forecast for a drop of 1.9 million barrels. Stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for U.S. oil futures rose 94,000 barrels to 44.92 million barrels. Following the release of the EIA's data, U.S. crude oil futures rose. They were up $1.85 per barrel at $97.21 by 11:31 a.m. EDT (1531 GMT). (Reporting by Joshua Schneyer, Selam Gebrekidan, Robert Gibbons and Edward McAllister in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)