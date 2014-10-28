Oct 28 Alevo Group, which has kept its energy
storage technology secret for a decade, unveiled it on Tuesday,
and said it has struck deals aimed at deploying its batteries in
power grids in China and Turkey.
Aleveo 's chief executive, Norwegian entrepreneur Jostein
Eikeland, made the announcement in front of 500 people at a
North Carolina factory it bought earlier this year.
The company's batteries would store excess electricity
generated by power plants.
Alevo said it has $1 billion in funding from anonymous Swiss
investors and has accepted no government incentives. It plans to
hire 2,500 people within three years.
The Martigny, Switzerland-based company has yet to sign up
any U.S. customers but said on Tuesday that it has reached a
deal with China-ZK International Energy Investment Co Ltd, which
will promote and commercialize Alevo's energy storage systems in
China.
Alevo has also formed a joint venture with Washington-based
international construction and project management firm The Sandi
Group and Turkish infrastructure service provider RBM to deploy
its batteries in Turkey.
Eikeland had kept Alevo's technology secret for more than a
decade. Onstage at Tuesday's event, he opened a curtain to
reveal a storage container filled with lithium iron phosphate
Alevo batteries.
The company calls the containers GridBanks, meaning they can
"deposit electrons and take them out when we need it," Eikeland
said.
Alevo said its batteries are better than anything else on
the market because they last longer and contain an inorganic
electrolyte that reduces the risk of burning. The company is
offering a 20-year warranty on its batteries.
Alevo has teamed up with manufacturer Parker Hannifin Corp
, which developed the power conversion systems for the
GridBanks.
Grid storage has become critical as more renewable energy -
such as solar power or wind power - is introduced into the world
electricity supply. Batteries can store power generated during
windy nights to use during the day when the wind may not be
blowing, or can extend solar power into the hours after the sun
goes down.
But the technologies needed to store large amounts of power
are too expensive to deploy on a massive scale. Alevo says it
will change that because its batteries can be charged and
discharged four times as much as rival technologies.
Alevo's products will compete with those of established
manufacturers like Samsung and France's Saft Groupe
SA as well as a handful of privately held startups like
Enervault and Primus Power.
(Reporting By Nichola Groom; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)