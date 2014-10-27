Oct 27 Jostein Eikeland, a Norwegian
entrepreneur with a mixed record of success, is hoping to jolt
the world of energy storage.
On Tuesday, Eikeland's latest venture, Alevo, will unveil a
battery that he says will last longer and ultimately cost far
less than rival technologies.
The technology, which is meant to store excess electricity
generated by power plants, has been developed by Eikeland in
secret for a decade.
"We've been very stealth," Eikeland said in a telephone
interview. "We didn't know if we were going to succeed."
Martigny, Switzerland-based Alevo Group is gearing up to
start manufacturing batteries next year at a massive former
cigarette plant near Charlotte, North Carolina, that it says
will employ 2,500 people within three years.
Eikeland, 46, said Alevo, named for the inventor of the
battery, Alessandro Volta, has $1 billion from anonymous Swiss
investors and has taken no state funding or incentives.
Alternately brash and self-deprecating, Eikeland did not shy
away from discussing his up-and-down past. He founded software
company TeleComputing Inc during the dot-com boom, helped take
it public on the Oslo stock exchange, then left in 2002 after
the tech bubble burst.
He later invested heavily in and took the helm of
Sweden-based auto parts manufacturer, TMG International, which
went bankrupt in 2008. Broke, he was forced to sell his lavish
homes to pay his taxes, according to media reports that were
confirmed by representatives for Alevo.
After TMG, Eikeland spent a few years investing in software
and battery technologies, many of which he admits failed.
"I know how hard it is to lose eight of your 10 fingers," he
said. "I wish I had somebody else to blame."
EASIER SAID THAN DONE
Claims of technological breakthroughs from unfamiliar
companies are common in the world of green technology. Many
startups fizzle out before they achieve mass production. Among
the recent high-profile flameouts: battery maker A123 and solar
panel maker Solyndra.
"One billion dollars is a colossal amount of capital raised
for any clean-tech company," said Raymond James analyst Pavel
Molchanov, who said he is not familiar with Alevo. "It doesn't
mean it's going to be a smashing success."
Typically in high-tech manufacturing, companies use pilot
projects to prove their technology to investors and potential
customers before ramping up. That's not how Eikeland is
proceeding.
"Building as big as we did, it might seem a little bit
risky," said Eikeland, who described himself as "a controversial
guy."
Producing on a mass scale will make Alevo's technology cost-
effective from the start, Eikeland said. The high cost of grid
storage has prevented it from being deployed more widely.
Eikeland plans to deliver 200 megawatts of batteries -
roughly enough to power 100,000 homes - into the U.S. market
next year and is in talks with big utilities, which he hopes
will become customers.
Alevo's approach stands in stark contrast to the public
announcement last month of Tesla Motors Inc's planned
$5 billion factory in Nevada, which will make batteries for
electric cars. Tesla says its plant will employ 6,500 people by
2020. It will receive more than $1 billion of state incentives.
"Building a $1 billion facility in stealth mode is
definitely unusual," said Dan Reicher, executive director of the
Steyer-Taylor Center for Energy Policy and Finance at Stanford
University. Reicher, a former green technology investor, said he
was not familiar with Alevo or its technology.
State and county officials in North Carolina confirmed that
Alevo has not sought any business incentives.
PACKING A LOT OF POWER
The company has created what it calls GridBanks, which are
shipping containers full of thousands of battery cells. Each
container can deliver 2 megawatts of power, enough to power up
to 1,300 homes for an hour.
The batteries use lithium iron phosphate and graphite as
active materials and an inorganic electrolyte - what Eikeland
called the company's "secret sauce" - that extends longevity and
reduces the risk of burning. They can be charged and discharged
over 40,000 times, the company said.
That is about four times as much as rival batteries, said
Sam Wilkinson, who follows energy storage for IHS Technology.
Wilkinson, who said he was briefed by Alevo on its plans, said
that if the batteries work as promised they will constitute a
technological leap.
Grid storage has become critical as more renewables are
introduced into the world's power supply. For instance,
batteries can store power generated during windy nights to use
during the day when the wind may not be blowing, or can extend
solar power into the hours after the sun goes down.
The industry is expected to grow to $19 billion by 2017 from
just $200 million in 2012, according to research firm IHS CERA.
Eikeland holds several patents in the United States related
to battery technology. The company will compete with established
manufacturers like Samsung and France's Saft
as well as a handful of privately held startups like
Enervault and Primus Power.
(Additional reporting by Gwladys Fouche in Oslo; Editing by
Eric Effron and Douglas Royalty)