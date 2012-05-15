* Analysts see Italian partner as key for TAP viability
* TAP plans to ship Azeri gas to Italy
* E.ON would want flexible supply contract for Azeri gas
By Henning Gloystein
LONDON, May 15 The chief executive of Germany's
E.ON Ruhrgas said on Tuesday he would welcome an
Italian partner in the TAP pipeline while stressing the need for
a flexible supply contract to ensure the Azeri gas it aims to
deliver to Europe is attractive to buyers.
Europe is keen on getting access to Azeri gas to help reduce
dependence on existing suppliers including Russia.
The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project is aimed at
supplying 16 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas a year from the
Azeri Shah Deniz 2 gas field to Europe.
It calls for building a 520 km gas pipeline via Greece and
Albania and across the Adriatic Sea to Italy.
"We would clearly welcome an Italian partner or one coming
from one of the countries the pipeline passes through," E.ON
Ruhrgas' CEO Klaus Schaefer said speaking at the
Reuters Energy and Environment Summit in London on Tuesday.
TAP, co-led by Norway's Statoil, EGL of
Switzerland and E.ON Ruhrgas, has been criticised for its lack
of Italian partners, with some by analysts arguing that a
pipeline into Italy would never secure political backing without
local involvement.
This month, Italian energy company Enel said it
was interested in joining TAP in order to secure new gas sources
for the company.
Italy has so far backed a rival pipeline project known as
ITGI, in which Edison, Greece's government-controlled
DEPA and Turkey's Botas are partners.
But that plan received a major blow this year when the Shah
Deniz II consortium led by Statoil and BP chose the TAP
project as a route, should it decide on Italy as the destination
for its gas.
Another contender is the Nabucco pipeline project, which
would transport central Asian gas via Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania
and Hungary into Austria and western Europe.
But critics say that the 32 bcm Nabucco project, estimated
at a development cost of over $12 billion, is too large and
expensive and would need to be downsized to be chosen.
FLEXIBLE AZERI CONTRACT
Schaefer said that E.ON Ruhrgas would only be interested in
Azeri gas if the supply contract was competitive and had the
right formula to be quickly adaptable to changing market
conditions.
As the tide turns against a decades-old system of indexing
gas prices to oil, Schaefer said that European utilities
expected supplies from the Caspian to be priced to reflect
conditions across the continent's freely traded gas hub markets.
"Otherwise you won't find anyone in Europe who is willing to
take on new gas contracts," Schaefer said.
European power and gas supplier revenues have been hit by
long-term gas contracts with exporters such as Russian and
Norway that are based on oil price movements.
Oil prices have remained high in recent years while domestic
power and gas prices in Europe have fallen, meaning companies
such as E.ON Ruhrgas have been forced to sell their gas imports
on to customers at a loss.
"Oil indexation of gas prices served the market for decades
by pegging an illiquid gas market to a liquid one (oil), but we
have developed a liquid gas market in North West Europe and
there is no reason anymore for a gas link to oil," Schaefer
said.
He added that he expected negotiations over its long-term
gas supply contracts with Gazprom to come to a result
by the end of the year.
