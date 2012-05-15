* EU looking to ICAO to deliver global scheme, no B-plan
* Finance ministers only agree climate cash to end of year
* After that seek ways to "scale up" financing
By Barbara Lewis and Nina Chestney
BRUSSELS/LONDON, May 15 EU nations should pledge
that funds from paying for airline emissions will help poor
countries deal with global warming, the bloc's climate chief
said on Tuesday, after finance ministers stopped short of a firm
commitment.
Crisis in Greece and the euro-zone topped the agenda at the
ministers' talks in Brussels, but they also agreed to text on
climate funding, which only promised hard cash until the end of
the year.
A solution for the longer term would be to "give this modest
revenue back into climate financing," Climate Commissioner
Connie Hedegaard told Reuters' Global Energy and Environment
Summit, referring to cash from the airlines' contribution to the
Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS).
It could also deflect vehement international criticism of
the EU's law, which requires all airlines using EU airports to
buy allowances under the ETS.
"Some thought we were just taking this money and saying it
was a tax," Hedegaard said.
"Financial ministers have started this discussion by saying
it could go into this (climate funding), but through national
budgets."
The European Union re-committed to providing 7.2 billion
euros ($9.4 billion) for a pot of climate money referred to as
"fast-track financing", covering the period 2010-12.
After that, a Green Climate Fund will be seeking to channel
funds of up to $100 billion per year by 2020. The fund's design
was agreed at U.N. talks in Durban, South Africa, last year, but
environmental campaigners say it is an empty shell.
EU economic and finance ministers on Tuesday could only
agree to "work in a constructive manner towards the
identification of a path for scaling up climate finance from
2013 to 2020".
Further debate on where the funds might come from is
expected at U.N. climate talks in Germany this week and next.
NATIONAL PREROGATIVE
The EU finance ministers' text mentioned a variety of
sources, both public and private, as well auctions of aviation
allowances in the EU ETS.
It added it was up to each member state to determine "the
use of public revenues in accordance with national budgetary
rules".
Within the EU, so far only Germany has come up with
legislation to earmark ETS cash - which derives from utilities
and heavy industry, as well as airlines - for environmental
purposes.
The funds associated with the law requiring all flights in
and out of EU airports to participate in the EU ETS are so far
relatively modest as carbon allowances have sunk to record lows
and initially, many are being handed out for free.
The fiercest opponents of the EU law - India and China,
whose airlines missed a March 31 deadline to submit emissions
data - are fighting over principle, not just cost.
India has argued the carbon charge sets a dangerous
precedent and analysts have said the emerging powers are opposed
to being treated on a level with developed nations, which have
polluted for decades.
To resolve the row over the airline emissions law, the EU is
looking to the U.N.'s International Civil Aviation Organization
to come up with a global scheme for curbing the rise in
emissions from aircraft, which would give the EU reason to
modify its law.
The EU only came up with its carbon law because years of
talks at ICAO had failed to deliver a solution for aviation
emissions. Still Hedegaard said she stood by the ICAO as the way
out of the current dispute.
"In politics, you should never have a B plan," she said.
"You would never get your A plan through."
(Editing by David Gregorio)