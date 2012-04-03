* 23 energy heads, including European Commission, to meet
* Brazil and UK expected to sign clean energy agreement
* IEA to publish review of UK energy policy
LONDON, April 3 U.S. Energy Secretary Steven
Chu, now seeking to coordinate a release of oil from emergency
reserves to subdue prices, will co-chair a meeting of energy
ministers from 22 big economies in London later this month on
developing cleaner technologies.
Ministers from Australia, Canada, Europe and Japan will
join counterparts from emerging economies Brazil, China, India,
Indonesia, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, South Africa and the
United Arab Emirates at the April 25-27 gathering, a British
government statement said on Tuesday. The European Commission
will also be represented.
The talks on speeding development of technologies that limit
greenhouse gas emissions and improve energy security will focus
on how countries can collaborate on new investment and jobs in
areas such as energy efficiency, carbon capture and storage,
solar and wind.
The gathering comes at a time when the United States,
Britain and France are seeking cooperation from other consumer
nations on a release of strategic oil reserves.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Saturday in
Riyadh sought an assurance from Saudi King Abdullah that the
kingdom would not neutralise a release of inventories by
consuming countries by cutting its oil production.
During the meeting in London, Brazil and Britain are
expected to sign an agreement on clean energy, while the
International Energy Agency (IEA) will publish a review of UK
energy policy, the first since 2006.
On Tuesday, Britain relaunched a 1 billion pound ($1.6
billion)competition for one or more power plants to capture and
store carbon, five months after the government's first attempt
to finance the technology failed due to spiralling costs.
Results of the ministerial clean energy talks, to be
co-chaired by Edward Davey, Britain's secretary for energy and
climate change, will be fed into a United Nations' conference
for sustainable development in Rio in June.
But time may be running out for world economies to act.
Last November, the IEA said the world may not be able to
limit global temperature rise to safe levels if new
international action is not taken by 2017, as so many fossil
fuel power plants and factories are being built.
Around 80 percent of total energy-related carbon emissions
permissible by 2035 to limit warming are already accounted for
by existing power plants, buildings and factories, the IEA said
in its World Energy Outlook.
(Reporting by Jeff Coelho; Editing by Anthony Barker)