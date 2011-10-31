* Governments struggle to secure supplies with oil over
$100/bbl
* Brent over $100 would hurt the global economy -Tanaka
* High prices will lead to more investment, boost output
-Hamli
By Florence Tan and Francis Kan
SINGAPORE, Oct 31 Governments in emerging Asian
economies will struggle to secure their rising energy needs as
rapidly swelling demand in leading consumers China and India
outpaces growth in supplies, which is likely to keep oil prices
over $100 a barrel.
High fuel costs for importers are threatening their
economies as they grapple with rising subsidy bills and
inflation.
The fuel burden, with oil imports costing around 5 percent
of gross domestic product, is weighing on economic growth, said
Richard Jones, deputy executive director of the International
Energy Agency.
"It's particularly sensitive in emerging markets, India is a
country that has got a particularly high oil burden, they import
a lot," Jones said.
The rise in prices has been partly blamed on the growing
energy appetite of Asian nations. China, the world's
second-biggest economy, has driven oil demand growth for a good
part of the past decade. India is also competing to secure
scarce energy resources for its billion-plus people.
The global economy needs to see lower prices, Nobuo Tanaka,
former head of the International Energy Agency, said.
"If $100 oil continues, it will be as bad as 2008," Tanaka
told the Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW) conference.
Brent prices LCOc1 have averaged over $111 a barrel so far
this year, sharply up from an average of around $80 in 2010. The
front-month contract hit a high of $147.50 in July 2008, just
ahead of the global financial crisis of that year.
Brent at over $100 would cut global oil demand by around 1
million barrels per day (bpd) from what fuel consumption would
be at a price of $70 to $80 per barrel, Tanaka said. That would
slice more than 1 percent from total world fuel consumption.
Brent will average $106.80 per barrel next year and $108.60
in 2013, a recent Reuters poll of 35 analysts showed, as demand
for fuel from China and other emerging economies keeps the
global oil market tight.
The burden of high energy costs on growth contributed to the
sharp slowdown in the global economy in the wake of the 2008
financial crisis. High prices led to such a sharp slowdown in
fuel demand that oil producer group OPEC was forced to make
record output cuts.
The oil minister for the United Arab Emirates did say
producers can tolerate a further fall in oil prices to $80-$100
a barrel, the first indication of a preferred price range from a
Gulf Arab producer since OPEC talks collapsed in June.
High oil prices would help guarantee future supplies, UAE
oil minister Mohammed bin Dhaen al-Hamli said, by encouraging
more investment in crude production capacity, which would mean
less volatile prices.
"We need a reasonable price to continue building capacity,"
Hamli told the conference.
"The higher the capacity, the less fluctuation in prices."
The UAE, one of three Gulf OPEC producers with spare
capacity, is pumping at 2.5 million barrels per day (bpd) from
capacity of 2.7 million bpd, Hamli said, having upped output to
help meet a supply shortfall from Libya.
The Arab Spring and the disruption to Libya's oil output
have added to the difficulty policy makers face as they search
for secure oil supplies.
"The recent spate of unrest in the Middle East and North
Africa has generated doubt over the reliability of energy
supplies from the region," said S Iswaran, minister in the
Singapore Prime Minister's office.
"These events have caused increased volatility in energy
markets and prices, heightening the policy challenge of
governments to secure reliable and affordable energy supplies to
sustain growth."
(Additional reporting by Simon Webb, Jessica Jaganathan, Luke
Pachymuthu, Randy Fabi; Writing by Manash Goswami; Editing by
Michael Urquhart and Clarence Fernandez)