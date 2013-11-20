CALGARY, Alberta Nov 20 Suncor Energy Inc
, Canada's largest oil and gas company, said on Wednesday
it expects 2014 production to grow by 10 percent year-on-year to
average 565,000 to 610,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day
(boepd).
Production in the northern Alberta oil sands, where the
company has the bulk of its operations, is expected to increase
by 14 percent, it said.
Suncor also announced a C$7.8 billion ($7.47 billion)
capital spending plan, of which approximately C$4.2 billion will
go toward growth projects.
Oil sands projects, including the Fort Hills mine and MacKay
River 2 debottlenecking, will receive C$1.9 billion of that
growth capital, it said, adding money would also be allocated to
exploration projects, such as the Golden Eagle area development
in the North Sea, and development of Atlantic Canada assets like
the Hebron field.
Suncor said C$220 million of growth capital for refining and
marketing would be mainly used to help ensure inland crude
supplies to the company's Montreal refinery.
"As evidenced by our debottlenecking initiatives and the
recent Fort Hills project sanction, we will be diligent in
pursuing only those projects we believe will deliver long-term
shareholder value," said Steve Williams, Suncor's president and
chief executive officer.