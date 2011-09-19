* Commission places focus on collective, not national action

* Nuclear phase-out increases need for Europe-wide power grid

* EU energy ministers meeting for two days of informal talks

WROCLAW, Poland, Sept 19 Plans by Germany and other EU states to abandon nuclear power because of concerns aroused by the disaster in Japan increase the need for joint action and magnify the bloc's problems over security of energy supply, a discussion paper said.

The document, seen by Reuters, is the latest text from the European Commission to urge the 27 nations to put collective energy needs above domestic agendas. It could rile countries such as Germany, which has unilaterally decided to phase out all its atomic plants by 2022.

Italy has voted to ban nuclear power for decades.

The "support paper" drawn up ahead of breakfast talks among energy ministers on Tuesday, said the loss of nuclear power, regarded as a low-carbon energy source, heightened EU concern about how to maintain supplies while moving towards greener power.

The document said the shift from nuclear also underlined the need for an EU-wide power grid, which the European Commission aims to achieve by 2014.

"This has highlighted that in an interconnected energy system and in the internal market all member states are affected by such decisions taken at national level and therefore have legitimate interests in ensuring they are effectively coordinated," it said.

"Until now, there has not been a systematic effort to bring national policy-makers together to coordinate their approaches to energy generation or to support each other and the commission with their views and experience."

The EU-wide approach to Japan's series of tsunamis and nuclear disaster early this year has been to order stress tests to assess the safety of reactors.

Two days of informal talks among energy ministers, hosted by Poland, holder of the rotating EU presidency, are expected to focus on security of supply and the development of common infrastructure.

Better energy infrastructure is seen as crucial to maximising available supplies across the bloc and to moving towards an EU target of a 20 percent improvement in efficiency by 2020.

Environment Commissioner Connie Hedegaard has warned that of the EU's three 2020 targets, the efficiency goal -- which unlike the other two is non-binding -- is the one the EU is least likely to hit.

The other two are a 20 percent cut in carbon emissions compared with 1990 levels and to derive 20 percent of energy from renewable sources. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis in Wroclaw and Charlie Dunmore in Brussels; Editing by Anthony Barker)