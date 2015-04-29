ROME, April 29 The Italian government has
approved the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), intended to bring
gas from Azerbaijan to Europe, after the project was held up by
administrative delays, the governor of the southern region of
Puglia said on Wednesday.
Puglia regional governor Nichi Vendola told reporters that
the government had overruled objections from his regional
government, which had opposed allowing a landing point near the
town of Melendugno for environmental reasons.
"Cabinet has approved the TAP project with a landing point
at Melendugno," Vendola said after a cabinet meeting which he
attended to express his opposition to the project.
The 40 billion euro ($44.62 billion) pipeline is expected to
become operational in 2020.
($1 = 0.8965 euros)
(Reporting by Roberto Landucci)