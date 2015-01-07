LONDON Jan 7 Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), the
870 km (540.59 miles) pipeline set to bring gas from Azerbaijan
to Europe, has appointed BG executive Ian Bradshaw as new
Managing Director to replace departing Kjetil Tungland.
Bradshaw, who will take up his new position on Feb. 1,
oversaw BG's global projects portfolio, such as the recently
opened $20.4 billion Queensland Curtis LNG project.
Tungland will return to Norwegian oil producer Statoil
after heading the pipeline project for four and a half
years on secondment.
The Azeri Shah Deniz consortium chose the TAP project in
June 2013 as its preferred route to transport gas from its huge
gas field to Europe.
Three companies each own 20 percent of TAP: BP, SOCAR
and Statoil. Fluxys has a 19 percent share, while
Enagas owns 16 percent and Axpo owns 5 percent.
TAP is the largest project underway to bring fresh gas
supplies to European buyers after Russia's Gazprom shelved plans
last month to build its South Stream gas pipeline to southern
Europe.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by William Hardy)