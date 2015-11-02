* Existing technology to reduce need for exploration
* Alternative power further lower fears of supply crunch
* Carbon pricing key to unlock use of wind, solar
By Ron Bousso
LONDON, Nov 2 The world is no longer at risk of
running out of oil or gas for decades ahead with existing
technology capable of unlocking so much that global reserves
would almost double by 2050 despite booming consumption, oil
major BP said on Monday.
When taking into account all accessible forms of energy
including nuclear, wind and solar, there are enough resources to
meet 20 times what the world will need over that period, David
Eyton, BP Group Head of Technology said.
"Energy resources are plentiful. Concerns over running out
of oil and gas have disappeared," Eyton said at the launch of
BP's inaugural Technology Outlook.
Oil and gas companies have invested heavily in squeezing the
maximum from existing reservoirs by using chemicals, super
computers and robotics. The halving of oil prices since last
June has further dampened their appetite to explore for new
resources, with more than $200 billion worth of mega projects
scrapped in recent months.
By applying these technologies, the global proved fossil
fuel resources could increase from 2.9 trillion barrels of oil
equivalent (boe) to 4.8 trillion boe by 2050, nearly double the
projected 2.5 trillion boe required to meet global demand until
2050, BP said.
With new exploration and technology, the resources could
leap to a staggering 7.5 trillion boe, Eyton said.
"We are probably nearing the point where potential from
additional recovery from discovered reservoir exceeds the
potential for exploration."
NEW POWER
The world is however expected to reduce its reliance on
fossil fuels in favour of cleaner sources of energy as
governments introduce policies limiting carbon emissions in
order to combat global warming.
"A price on carbon would advantage certain resources," Eyton
said.
Governments are expected to agree on a framework to limit
global warming by limiting carbon emissions at the United
Nation's climate summit in Paris starting this month. European
oil companies have urged policy makers to introduce a global
price on carbon that will favour the use of less dirty natural
gas at the expense of coal.
"Ultimately, national and international policies will
determine how much of and which resources will be produced."
"We envisage increasing competition between energy
resources," he said. "This will likely result in increased
competition in the energy market and disruption for the
incumbent."
In North America, a price of $40 per tonne of carbon would
make gas turbine power plants more cost-effective than coal, BP
said.
However, an $80 per tonne price on carbon would make onshore
wind technology competitive with gas-fired power and would also
make carbon capture and sequestration with gas-fired power
economic.
And while oil is expected to be the main source fuelling the
transport sector by at least 2035, electric vehicles could
approach cost-parity with the internal combustion engine, due to
advances in battery technology, BP said.
BP, the largest operator of solar and wind power among its
peers, will see its investment portfolio evolve over time in
line with government policies, Eyton said.
