GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks near record highs, dollar up on optimism, earnings
* Oil up on stock market, but U.S. supply caps gains (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading, adds settled oil prices)
BANGKOK Dec 8 Thailand's energy policy committee has approved a proposal under which state-owned PTT Pcl will buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Malaysia's Petronas over a 15-year period, the committee said in a statement on Thursday.
PTT will buy 1 million tonnes a year of LNG from Petronas in 2017 and 2018, the statement said. It will buy 1.2 million tonnes of LNG from Petronas from 2019.
Petronas will be Thailand's fourth LNG supplier under long-term contracts.
PTT, Thailand's sole gas supplier, has already signed a 20-year contract to buy 2 million tonnes LNG annually from Qatar that came into effect last year. (Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak and Orathai Sriring; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Oil up on stock market, but U.S. supply caps gains (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading, adds settled oil prices)
ABUJA, Jan 26 A Nigerian court has ordered the temporary forfeiture of assets and the transfer of operations of a long-disputed oilfield owned by Shell and Eni , among others, to the federal government, court papers showed.
ST. LOUIS, Jan 26 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private-sector coal miner, defended its bankruptcy exit plan in court on Thursday against opponents including state regulators, shareholders, environmental activists and even former executives.