LONDON May 15 UK-based TMO Renewables has appointed former BP executive David Weaver as chief executive officer, the advanced biofuels firm said on Tuesday.

Weaver, who takes over from interim chief executive Robert Parker, was until last year chief executive at UK renewable energy firm GSS Energy and from 2000 to 2003 managing director for Northern European gas, power and renewables at BP.

Parker has resumed his role as chief financial officer.

TMO Renewables develops second generation biofuels from non-food, organic feedstocks. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by James Jukwey)