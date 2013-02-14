LONDON Feb 14 France's Total expects to receive a letter from Britain's Health and Safety Executive (HSE) in the next few days that will allow it to restart the Elgin gas platform that was shut last year following a leak, the company said on Thursday.

The company's chief executive Christophe de Margerie told reporters in London that he hoped to receive a letter of clearence from the HSE "in the next days," adding that he hoped the facility could restart very soon.

Patrice de Vivies, Chairman of Total Holdings UK, said that the company expected the Elgin-Franklin oil and gas field to produce 140,000 barrels of oil equivalent by 2015, and raise output to 150,000 boe by 2016.

The Elgin-Franklin oil and gas field lies off the coast of Scotland in the North Sea, and it was shut in 2012 following a gas leak on its Elgin platform.