Jan 9 Private-equity firm Blackstone Group LP is no longer looking at buying a $5 billion stake in Energy Transfer Partners, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

In December, Blackstone was said to be looking at a stake in ETP, the company building the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline. ETP shares slid nearly 2 percent on Monday while the stock of parent Energy Transfer Equity LP shed 5.4 percent.

Reuters was unable to verify the report. (Reporting by David Gaffen in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)