BRIEF-Relevium Technologies says engaged with exchange to ensure fluidity for BioGanix deal
* Had executed a binding letter of intent to acquire assets of BioGanix Limited
Jan 9 Private-equity firm Blackstone Group LP is no longer looking at buying a $5 billion stake in Energy Transfer Partners, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
In December, Blackstone was said to be looking at a stake in ETP, the company building the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline. ETP shares slid nearly 2 percent on Monday while the stock of parent Energy Transfer Equity LP shed 5.4 percent.
Reuters was unable to verify the report. (Reporting by David Gaffen in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
LONDON, Jan 25 Luis Alvarez, the head of BT's multi-national corporate division, will take direct responsibility for the firm's European business following an Italian accounting scandal, a person familiar with the situation said.