Dec 22 Private-equity firm Blackstone Group LP
is in talks to buy a stake in assets owned by Energy
Transfer Partners LP, the company building the
controversial Dakota Access pipeline, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
Blackstone is discussing joining the deal with Energy
Transfer's former chief financial officer, Jamie Welch, the
paper reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The deal is expected to be valued at about $5 billion or
more, the report said. on.wsj.com/2igghT7
Blackstone and Energy Transfer Partners did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
The Dakota Access pipeline has been the subject of protests
for months because its route runs adjacent to Native American
land in North Dakota.
Pipeline companies Sunoco Logistics Partners LP and
Energy Transfer Partners, both controlled by general partner
Energy Transfer Equity LP, said last month they would
combine in a corporate consolidation.
(Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)