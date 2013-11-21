* Opposition party to freeze energy prices if it wins 2015
election
* Investors could seek higher returns due to political risk
* Credit rating agencies say could downgrade energy
companies
* Rating cuts could raise borrowing costs for energy
projects
* UK needs 200 bln new energy investment by end of decade
By Sarah McFarlane
LONDON, Nov 21 The risk of political
intervention in Britain's power market is threatening to push up
the cost of UK energy projects at a time when the country
desperately needs fresh investment to build new generating
capacity.
In September, the opposition Labour Party shocked energy
market investors with its plans to freeze energy prices until
January 2017 if it wins the 2015 election.
Labour also said it wanted a complete overhaul of the
wholesale market, forcing generators to pool their energy so any
buyer can access it.
The announcement by party leader Ed Miliband, coupled with a
string of big - and deeply unpopular - energy tariff increases
from the country's biggest utilities over the autumn, ensures
energy will be a prominent issue in parliamentary elections due
in 2015.
Latest polls show Labour would come out on top in a public
vote.
"The perception of political risk for upstream parts of our
business has increased over the last few weeks," said Tony
Cocker, chief executive of E.ON UK, one of the "big
six" energy companies operating in Britain.
"To me it's not nearly so much (a question of) 'Would we
invest?', as 'What's the cost of capital?'," he said at an
industry conference last week.
Britain requires 200 billion pounds of investments in its
energy market until the end of the decade to replace ageing and
polluting plants, or blackouts will arise as demand comes
dangerously close to available production capacity.
Roland Vetter, head of research at CF Partners, an advisory,
trading and investments firm, estimated that the required return
on investments (ROI) for new UK conventional generation is about
10 percent, but that could rise due to perceived political risk.
RISK TO BORROWING COSTS
Credit ratings agencies say increased political risk has
also made energy companies vulnerable to rating downgrades.
"The current political and regulatory uncertainty, including
the potential for a price freeze or other market interference,
has put the UK's safe haven status at risk and might cause us to
revise upwards our view of business risk for the UK power
sector," said Mark Davidson, a director in the corporate ratings
department of Standard & Poor's.
"Ultimately, this could have a ratings impact."
If a company's credit rating falls, it can cost more to
borrow money to finance a project.
Ratings agency Moody's said in a note on Thursday that any
government move to freeze bills would also increase the
perception of political risk and thus the cost of capital, which
would be "credit negative".
Shares in Britain's two biggest listed utilities companies
SSE and Centrica have lost over 10 percent of
their value since Miliband's statement, for fear that their
margins could be cut.
"Our analysis reveals the UK utilities, particularly SSE plc
(A3 stable) and Centrica plc (A3 stable), to be most at risk of
political interference," Moody's said.
NERVOUS FOREIGN INVESTORS
Potential for government intervention could also prompt
foreign investors to consider alternative markets to the UK for
future investment.
InterGen Europe, which is planning to build two new
gas-fired power plants in Britain over the coming years, has two
large foreign investors; OTPP (Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan)
and China Huaneng Group/Yuedean.
"They'll look around the world and judge which markets and
which geographies they feel comfortable investing in," said Mark
Somerset, vice president of InterGen Europe.
"For the global investment community, the price freeze
announcement has probably made investors a little bit more
nervous about the UK."
A recent deal between the government and France's EDF to
build a new nuclear plant in Britain included a clause that
protected EDF from any political decisions that could threaten
the operations of the new plant.
"I can understand if energy companies are suggesting that
their investors need a higher return on equity if they're
investing in the UK," said Alan White, senior director for
Infrastructure and Energy Finance at Lloyds Bank Commercial
Banking.
"Whether they be Spanish, German or French, they're all
going to be looking across and asking should they be looking at
the UK as somewhere that needs a higher return for them to
justify to their shareholders the investment that they're being
asked to make?"