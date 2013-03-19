LONDON, March 19 Britain's energy secretary approved EDF's plans to build a nuclear plant in the south-west of the country, the first new nuclear station to be built in Britain since 1995.

"The planning decision to give consent to Hinkley Point follows a rigorous examination from the Planning Inspectorate, and detailed analysis within my Department," Energy Secretary Edward Davey said in a written statement to parliament issued on Tuesday.

"This planned project adds to a number of new energy projects consented since May 2010, including wind farms and biomass and gas-fired power stations," he added.