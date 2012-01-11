LONDON Jan 11 EDF Energy is to cut its UK gas retail prices by five percent, passing falling wholesale prices on to its customers, the company said on Wednesday.

"The lower gas price announced today will come into effect on February 7," the company said.

EDF said that since its last price rise in November last year, the one-year wholesale gas price had decreased by 9.2 percent, and that wholesale prices made up about half of the final domestic gas bill. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Jason Neely)