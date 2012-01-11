* EDF leaves power tariff unchanged after small rise in 2011
* Wholesale energy prices have fallen 10 pct since last rise
* Rivals have to follow soon - analyst
* Centrica, SSE shares down on expected price cuts
By Karolin Schaps and Henning Gloystein
LONDON, Jan 11 EDF Energy on
Wednesday became the first major British energy supplier to cut
gas prices following a drop in underlying wholesale costs due to
mild weather and declining economic activity, increasing
pressure on rivals to follow suit.
The utility, which left electricity prices unchanged, will
cut gas bills by five percent from February 7 after it had
passed on a 15.4 percent increase just two months ago.
"We know customers are finding it difficult, particularly
during winter. So I am pleased we have been able to make this
announcement now and help our customers at a time they use more
gas," said Martin Lawrence, managing director of customer supply
at EDF Energy.
Britain's 'Big Six' energy suppliers (EDF Energy,
RWE npower, E.ON, Scottish Power,
Centrica and SSE ) increased tariffs between
August and November last year, passing on steep rises in
wholesale prices, which helped drive UK inflation rates to a
three-year high in September.
EDF Energy said on Wednesday it decided not to cut its
electricity tariffs as it had only passed on an inflation-based
increase of 4.5 percent in November.
In comparison, the average electricity price increase of its
rivals was more than double.
Since then, British wholesale electricity and gas prices
have fallen around 10 percent since the autumn, when suppliers
last raised consumer bills, as above-normal temperatures and the
weakening economy have weighed on gas and power consumption.
"Centrica and SSE will have to follow suit (because) gas
prices have fallen considerably," said Dominic Nash, analyst at
Liberum Capital.
"It was only a matter of time before somebody cut prices and
it will be probably fairly soon that both SSE and Centrica will
follow suit."
So far, only two smaller energy suppliers, Co-operative
Energy and Ovo Energy, have dropped electricity and gas prices
by three and five percent, respectively.
SSE's and Centrica's share prices were down 3 percent and
1.7 percent, respectively, at 1100 GMT on expectations the
utilities will also cut prices which will impact their retail
margins.
CONSUMER LOBBY WANTS MORE CUTS
Consumer lobby group Consumer Focus called on other
suppliers to also cut prices and to adjust retail tariffs to
market fundamentals.
"The cut is not enormous given the scale of increases last
year but it creates some important momentum in the market," said
Adam Scorer, director of policy at Consumer Focus.
Also on Wednesday, UK consumer lobby group Which said that
Britain's big six utilities had received four million complaints
last year, with tens of thousands remaining unresolved after
eight weeks.
Which also said that 40 percent of customers have had a
problem with a gas and electricity company in the last two
years. Common problems included inaccurate metering and missing
bills.
