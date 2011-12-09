* Price rises blamed for complaint increases
* EDF Energy scores worst
* SSE has least complaints
LONDON, Dec 9 Complaints against UK
household energy suppliers rose by 26 percent over the months of
July to September with EDF Energy scoring worst,
Consumer Focus data showed on Friday.
The report from the government funded group said that a
major driver of the increase in complaints was rise in prices
announced by the 'Big Six' energy suppliers over the summer.
"It is disappointing, but perhaps not surprising, that
complaints on energy issues have risen at a time when energy
bills are increasing," said Adam Scorer at Consumer Focus.
The energy utility which saw the highest increase in
complaints was EDF Energy, with complaints up 91 percent on the
same quarter last year.
Like in the second quarter, SSE topped the table with the
lowest complaints score.
The quarterly data ranks Britain's six largest energy
suppliers according to customer complaints received by Consumer
Focus, Consumer Direct and the Energy Ombudsman, which handles
complaints that are unresolved after eight weeks.
"Its current complaints performance is unacceptable and the
company must take further steps to tackle this," Scorer said.
E.ON, EDF, SSE, British Gas
, npower, and Scottish Power all
announced price rises taking effect this year.
(Reporting By Ethan Kent Bilby; Editing by Henning Gloystein)