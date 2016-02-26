(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say Energy Transfer is likely to take the proposed buyout to a shareholder vote, not that it will take a shareholder vote on the proposed buyout)

Feb 26 Pipeline giant Energy Transfer Equity Lp is likely to take its proposed buyout of Williams Companies Inc to a shareholder vote, CNBC reported, citing sources.

Energy Transfer in September agreed to buy Williams in a deal valued around $33 billion at that time.

Energy Transfer did not immediately reply to a call and email seeking comment. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)