(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say Energy Transfer is
likely to take the proposed buyout to a shareholder vote, not
that it will take a shareholder vote on the proposed buyout)
Feb 26 Pipeline giant Energy Transfer Equity Lp
is likely to take its proposed buyout of Williams
Companies Inc to a shareholder vote, CNBC reported,
citing sources.
Energy Transfer in September agreed to buy Williams in a
deal valued around $33 billion at that time.
Energy Transfer did not immediately reply to a call and
email seeking comment.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)