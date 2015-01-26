GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. shares edge higher as healthcare vote eyed; gold dips
* Gold prices fall on firmer dollar (Updates to close of European markets)
WASHINGTON Jan 26 Global oil prices are likely to remain relatively low over the next several years, U.S. Vice Joe Biden told a Caribbean energy security summit on Monday.
"Now under $50 a barrel ...it is likely to remain relatively low for at least the near term, the next several years," Biden told the summit.
Oil prices have fallen almost 60 percent since June to below $49 a barrel on global oversupply. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Gold prices fall on firmer dollar (Updates to close of European markets)
ABUJA, March 23 Nigeria has launched an online system aimed at enabling business executives to apply for a visa online and collect it on arrival 48 hours later, its immigration service said on Thursday.