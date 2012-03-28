* Power production slides in six of nine U.S. regions

* Biggest weekly drop in New England and Mid-Atlantic

* Total power output so far this year off 4.7 pct from 2011

March 28 Power production in the continental United States for the week ended March 24 slid 3 percent from the same week in 2011 to 68,554 gigawatt hours, according to data released Wednesday from the Edison Electric Institute.

Weekly power output fell in six of nine U.S. regions.

The New England and Mid-Atlantic regions showed the largest year-on-year percentage declines in output, both falling 9.3 percent to 2,197 GWh and 7,403 GWh, respectively, EEI said.

The Pacific Northwest showed the largest of only three regional year-on-year percentage gains, rising 2.3 percent to 3,217 GWh.

For the first 12 weeks of the year, power production totaled 886,330 GWh, down 4.7 percent from last year.

For the 52 weeks ended March 24, power production was down 1.6 percent from the corresponding period in 2011 at 4,021,293 GWh.

The following tables are provided by Thomson Reuters Analytics.

Gas-to-power numbers for the last storage week for Energy Information Administration East, West, and Producing regions and comparison for gas burned in the U.S. lower 48 states for the same week this year and last year.

Power Consumption by EIA Regions (Mar17-Mar23)

Gas Burned Gas Burned (GWh)

(Bcf/week) EIA Cons 68.5 8758 East EIA Cons 26.2 3351 West EIA 48.8 6246 Producing Total 143.5 18355

Power Consumption for US-Lower48 (Bcf/week)

2011 2012 Change % Change Mar10-Mar16 113.0 160.9 48.0 30% Mar17-Mar23 120.6 143.5 22.9 16% (Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)