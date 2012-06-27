* Power production rises in six of nine U.S. regions

* Biggest weekly gain seen in West Central U.S.

* Year-to-date power output down 2.7 percent

NEW YORK, June 27 Power production in the continental United States for the week ended June 23 rose 2.6 percent from the same week in 2011 to 86,302 gigawatt hours (GWh), according to data released Wednesday by the Edison Electric Institute.

Weekly power output was up for only the fifth time this year.

Output rose in six of nine U.S. regions, with the west-central United States showing the largest year-on-year percentage gain in output for a second straight week, rising 16.4 percent to 7,554 GWh, EEI said.

The south-central United States, meanwhile, showed the largest year-on-year percentage drop in output for a second week, sliding 5.4 percent to 15,154 GWh.

For the first 25 weeks of the year, power production totaled 1,848,837 GWh, down 2.7 percent from last year.

For the 52 weeks ended June 23, power production was down 1.9 percent from the corresponding period in 2011 at 4,013,244 GWh.

The following tables are provided by Thomson Reuters Analytics.

Gas-to-power numbers for the last storage week for Energy Information Administration East, West, and Producing regions and comparison for gas burned in the U.S. lower 48 states for the same week this year and last year.

Gas-to-Power Consumption for US-Lower48 (Bcf/week)

2011 2012 Change %

Change Jun09-Jun15 158.8 194.3 35.6 18% Jun16-Jun22 171.5 209.2 37.7 18%

Gas-to-Power Consumption by EIA Regions

(Jun16-Jun22)

Gas Burned Gas Burned

(Bcf/week) (GWh) EIA Cons 104.4 13357 East EIA Cons 30.6 3908 West EIA 74.2 9495 Producing Total 209.2 26760

(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; editing by Jim Marshall)