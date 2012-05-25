(Repeats to fix format on certain screens)

* Commodity extraction sector to drive demand

* Water-tech firms have raised $400 mln over past five years

By Jeff Coelho

LONDON, May 25 Demand for advanced water-treatment technology is set to surge over the next decade, due largely to the oil, gas and mining industries seeking to increase efficiency and meet regulatory and social responsibility obligations, investors said.

Mining, oil and gas companies require huge volumes of water to extract and refine their products, and they constantly need new technologies to help them clean up their waste, which can be toxic, and to curb consumption in water-scarce regions.

Water-related technology is also seen as a potentially high-growth area, especially now that returns on renewable energy investments have seen better days, investors said at an environmental investment forum in London on Friday.

"Renewable energy is quite challenging at the moment," Henry Clarke, an associate director at Standard Chartered Bank said, referring to declining prices for solar panels and shifts in policies for subsidising wind and solar in the United States, Europe and elsewhere.

He said the bank is looking at potential investments in water treatment companies associated with mining in Asia or Africa, where many mines are located in regions where water is in short supply.

Many mining, oil and gas companies are drilling and digging deeper as demand grows for natural resources, notably from China and other large emerging economies.

At the same time, countries including the United States and Canada are seeking greater energy independence by pushing gas out of shale formations using hydraulic fracturing or by extracting crude from oil sands - both water-intensive processes.

"Within our whole water space, mining and extracting industries have been one of the most highest growth areas," said Lee Clements, an investment manager at Impax Asset Management, which has around $3 billion under management, including a fund dedicated to water technology.

DEMAND

Total mine-related water infrastructure expenditure is estimated to be worth $7.7 billion, rising to $13.6 billion by 2014 if current trends continue, according to Global Water Intelligence, a specialist publication.

In the North American onshore oil industry, an average of around eight barrels of water are brought to the surface for every barrel of oil produced.

The total value of this market for treating so-called produced water is expected to grow to $9.9 billion in 2025 from $5.0 billion in 2010, it said.

Over the past five years, at least 18 companies producing water-related technology for the oil, gas and mining sectors have raised more than $400 million in debt and equity from venture capital and corporations, research from consultancy Carbon International showed.

"I think there will be more investments of this kind from large companies," Carbon International CEO Tom Whitehouse said, noting recent investments made by Cenovus Energy Technology and Chevron Technology Venture.

Wayne Evans, a vice president at Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies, a subsidiary of Veolia Environment's water unit, said mining, oil and gas companies are under growing pressure to find new technologies to allow them to recycle and reuse their water and meet regulatory demands.

"We are looking at something companies have to do, not want to do," he said. ($1 = 0.6377 British pounds) (Editing by Anthony Barker)