* Previous mild temps help keep gas storage high

* Gazprom source says new requests too big to supply

* Ukraine fears for its winter crops

By Henning Gloystein

LONDON, Feb 1 A cold front blamed for more than 40 deaths in Ukraine alone tested Europe's gas supply on Wednesday, but industry officials said stored supply and imports from Russia and Norway were meeting the spike in demand for heating.

Western and northwest Europe are expected to see some reprieve from freezing temperatures by the weekend, putting the focus regarding possible gas shortfalls on parts of Eastern Europe.

Southern Europe, which is more reliant on Russian gas, could also struggle, including Italy where storage levels are still affected by last year's disruption in imports from Libya.

Gas supplies into Italy via the Austrian border were reduced by 10 percent from normal levels, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

In general, however, gas storage levels are high because much of the continent has so far seen a mild winter.

"At this time last year, storage was nowhere near as high and we had seen several weeks of sub-zero temperatures," one gas trader said.

Europe's gas storage sites were two-thirds full on average versus levels of less than 50 percent at this point last year, data from Gas Infrastructure Europe showed on Tuesday.

"Demand should be covered by storage and imports for another week or so," another gas trader said.

Supply from Norway's Statoil to Europe has been healthy, managing to cover high demand in Britain, its biggest customer.

Britain's gas demand was expected to be around 15 percent above the seasonal average on Wednesday at 381.5 million cubic metres, comfortably below expected gas flows at 407.4 mcm, National Grid data showed.

UK gas storage levels were filled to 74.24 percent of capacity, German levels too at just below 70 percent, while in France, levels just under 56 percent were offset by the fact most of the country uses electricity for heating.

Yet while the UK's Met Office said milder conditions were expected by the weekend for Britain, European weather alert system Meteoalarm said severe cold was likely to persist in much of continental Europe, especially southeastern Europe.

And in Ukraine, the ongoing cold has sparked fear that its harvest of winter grains could fall by 42 to 58 percent to 10 million to 14 million tonnes due to poor weather during sowing and wintering, the state weather forecaster said on Wednesday.

RUSSIAN SUPPLY

Past supply disruptions from Russia have triggered energy security concerns in parts of Europe, while Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom said on Wednesday it would honour its contracts.

The company said the gas flow through the Blue Stream underwater pipeline to Turkey was at full capacity, while gas via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Siberia had been raised by 20 percent since last week.

Still, a source at Gazprom told Reuters that gas requests from customers were outstripping its export capacity.

Italy's gas transmission operator Snam said on Wednesday it expects to inject 96.2 million cubic metres of gas from Russia into the network compared to the 108.3 mcm it requested.

Hungary has also been affected.

"Supply (from Russia) has been cut ... but the extent of the fall is so small that it does not hinder supplying the domestic market," said Nikoletta Egyhazi, spokeswoman for E.ON's Hungarian unit, the country's biggest natural gas trader.

Countries in central and southeastern Europe have so far also had a mild winter, leaving gas storage levels at good levels in many countries.

"We are not in an emergency situation at the moment, and I think the necessary amount of natural gas can be ensured for households and industry," Romanian Deputy Economy Minister Claudiu Stafie told reporters on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Czech market operator RWE Transgas said the mild winter so far had left gas tanks at good levels and that the Czech Republic had not yet experienced any supply problems.

In Bulgaria, where temperatures remain at minus 15-20 degrees Celsius during the day and minus 20-29 degrees at night, cold weather raised power consumption to record highs. The grid operator said that it had activated reserve power assets in the capital Sofia to meet the increased demand. (Additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Melissa Akin in Moscow, Michael Kahn in Prague, Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Tsvetelia Tsolova in Sofia, Karolin Schaps in Paris, Stephen Jewkes in Rome, Sandor Peto in Budapest, and Pavel Polityuk in Kiev, editing by Jane Baird)