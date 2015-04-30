April 30 U.S. natural gas pipeline company Williams Cos Inc said on Thursday a couple of gas producers in the Marcellus shale in the U.S. Northeast will curtail production due to low prices.

"We're seeing decisions to shut in production because of extremely low prices in some of the constrained areas in the far northeast part of the Marcellus," Williams Chief Executive Officer Alan Armstrong said during an analyst call following the release of the company's earnings.

The Marcellus, centered under Pennsylvania and West Virginia, is the nation's biggest and fastest growing shale gas play, producing about 20 percent of the nation's gas output.

"This is going to dampen some of the expected growth from our Northeast volumes," Armstrong said.

Last week, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, one of the biggest producers in the Marcellus, said it would curtail production during the second quarter due to low gas prices.

Prices at the Dominion South Hub in southwest Pennsylvania, one of the primary Marcellus hubs, fell to $2.05 per million British thermal units during the first three months of 2015 from $4.95 during the same time in 2014 and a five-year average of $4.14.

Cabot produced on average over 2 billion cubic feet per day in the Marcellus during the first quarter but said it would cut volumes by about 23 percent to between 1.55 and 1.6 bcfd.

Armstrong said the production cuts would likely be "short-lived," possibly lasting into the third quarter.

"We continue to feel very strong about the overall health of the business as demand for gas picks up and some of the extreme bottlenecks that exist in the Northeast start to be relieved," Armstrong said.

Pipeline companies have struggled in recent years to build enough gathering and transport capacity to keep up with the fast-growing production in the Marcellus, allowing prices there to drop as some of the gas remains trapped in the region.

Marcellus production jumped from about 1 bcfd in 2007 to almost 17 bcfd in 2015, according to federal data.

Separately, Williams said it expects a decision from New York environmental regulators a couple months that will allow the company to build its proposed Constitution pipeline from Pennsylvania to New York.

Constitution will allow Cabot and other producers to sell more Marcellus gas to U.S. Northeast markets.

Williams said the pipeline could enter service sometime next summer if it receives the approvals required by this summer. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Marguerita Choy)