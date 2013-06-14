NEW YORK, June 14 Constitution Pipeline Co on
Friday said it filed an application with the Federal Energy
Regulatory Commission to build a new natural gas pipeline to
transport gas from the Marcellus shale formation in Pennsylvania
to U.S. Northeast markets.
The proposed 122-mile (195-km) pipeline will cost an
estimated $683 million to build and is designed to transport up
to 650 million cubic feet per day of gas, enough to serve about
3 million homes.
U.S. natural gas production has climbed to record highs in
the last two years, primarily due to growing output from shale
plays like Marcellus in Appalachia and Eagle Ford in Texas.
But the lack of infrastructure, particularly in Marcellus,
to process and transport gas to key northeast markets has at
times slowed development.
The gas from Williams Partners' gathering system in
Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania, will be shipped to the
Iroquois Gas Transmission and Tennessee Gas Pipeline systems in
New York, the company said.
"Constitution would become a key piece of natural gas
infrastructure in the region, supporting the overall reliability
and diversification of energy infrastructure in the northeastern
United States and helping our nation realize the full benefit of
these abundant, clean-burning natural gas supplies," the
Constitution members said in a joint statement.
Constitution is owned by units of Williams, Cabot Oil & Gas
Corp, Piedmont Natural Gas Co and WGL Holdings
Inc.
The 30-inch (76-cm) underground pipeline would stretch from
Susquehanna County in northeast Pennsylvania to Schoharie County
in east-central New York.
Williams owns 41 percent of Constitution and, through its
affiliates, will provide construction, operation and maintenance
services for the new pipeline.
Cabot owns a 25 percent share, Piedmont owns 24 percent and
WGL owns 10 percent.