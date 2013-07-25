NEW YORK, July 25 Williams Cos Inc unit Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Co LLC (Transco) on Thursday said it would perform maintenance on the Central Louisiana Lateral portion of its natural gas pipeline system near Egan Junction, Louisiana for six days starting on Aug. 5.

Transco said in a website posting that several delivery and receipt meters on its system would not be available during the work.

In a separate posting, the company said it continues to work on its Central Texas Gathering System separation plant near Markham, Texas. Transco expects that work to be completed and the system available for flow from two affected meters in late August.

Transco's 10,200-mile gas pipeline system has the capacity to carry 9.9 billion cubic feet of supply per day from the Gulf Coast to markets throughout the Southeast, mid-Atlantic and Northeast, including New York City.

Next-day gas prices on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate slid to a 3-week low average of $3.66 per million British thermal units on Thursday amid mild regional weather, well below trades above $5 last week during a week-long heat wave.