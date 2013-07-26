NEW YORK, July 26 Williams Cos Inc's
Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Co (Transco) unit on Friday said
planned maintenance associated with a small leak on the offshore
portion of its Southeast Louisiana Lateral gas pipeline would be
completed on Aug. 9.
An earlier estimate called for the work to be done by July
26.
Two locations remain unavailable for flow to the Transco
system until the work is completed, a company website posting
said. The leak was discovered in late June, according to a prior
posting.
Transco's 10,200-mile gas pipeline system has the capacity
to carry 9.9 billion cubic feet of supply per day from the Gulf
Coast to markets throughout the Southeast, mid-Atlantic and
Northeast, including New York City.