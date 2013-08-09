BRIEF-Immersion posts Q4 adj loss of $0.27/share
* Immersion Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Aug 9 Williams Cos Inc's Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Co (Transco) unit on Friday said it would complete planned repairs of a small leak on the offshore portion of its Southeast Louisiana Lateral gas pipeline on Sept. 13.
An earlier estimate called for the work to be finished by Aug. 9. Two locations remain unavailable for flow to the Transco system until the work is completed, a company website posting said.
The leak was discovered in late June, according to a prior posting.
Transco's 10,200-mile gas pipeline system has the capacity to carry 9.9 billion cubic feet of supply per day from the Gulf Coast to markets throughout the Southeast, mid-Atlantic and Northeast, including New York City.
* Fidus Investment Corporation announces fourth quarter & full year 2016 financial results
* Terraform Power secures expansion of canada project financing