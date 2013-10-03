NEW YORK Oct 3 Williams Cos Inc's
Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Co (Transco) unit on Thursday said
its was closely monitoring the progress of Tropical Storm Karen
as it moved through the Gulf of Mexico on a projected path
toward the U.S. Gulf Coast.
"Current forecasts expect landfall somewhere between the
Mississippi Delta of eastern Louisiana and the western Florida
panhandle this weekend," Transco said in a website posting.
As of early Thursday, Transco said it had not experienced
any reduction in gas receipts from offshore locations, adding
that it would continue to monitor the progress of the storm and
advise all operators, natural gas shippers and producers
accordingly.
Transco's 10,200-mile pipeline system has the capacity to
carry 9.9 billion cubic feet of gas per day from supply areas in
the Gulf Coast, Appalachia and imported liquefied natural gas to
market areas in the Southeast, mid-Atlantic and Northeast,
including New York City.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Karen could become a
hurricane before hitting the U.S. Gulf Coast. Some energy
companies began evacuating workers from oil and gas platforms in
the Gulf on Wednesday.