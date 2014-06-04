(Corrects in paragraph 3 the numbers for withdrawal, injection
and storage capacity, and in paragraph 4 the number for
operating capacity)
June 3 Williams Cos Inc's
Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Co (Transco) unit on Tuesday
announced an open season to gauge interest in natural gas firm
storage capacity at its Eminence Storage Field in Covington
County, Mississippi.
The open season, which runs from June 3 to July 16, is for
storage service for up to 8,450 million cubic feet per day of
withdrawal and 705 million cubic feet per day of injection as
well as a storage capacity of 70,583 million cubic feet.
The capacity will become available on Aug. 1, 2014.
According to a website posting, the Eminence salt cavern
storage facility has a current operating capacity of nearly 12
billion cubic feet.
Transco's 10,200-mile (16,400-km) pipeline system has the
capacity to carry 9.9 billion cubic feet of gas per day from
supply areas in the Gulf Coast and Appalachia, and imported
liquefied natural gas to market areas in the Southeast,
mid-Atlantic and Northeast, including New York City.
(Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)