LONDON, Sept 21 The UK's National Grid warned on Wednesday it expects to curtail 500 megawatts of wind generation in Scotland until 0400 GMT on Thursday owing to bottlenecks in the transmission system which prevent surplus power generated by high wind speeds being transmitted to other parts of the country.

"We forecast we would have to scale back about 500MW of wind generation in Scotland between 05.00 today through to 05.00 tomorrow, Thursday, and we proactively asked the wind generators to consider ahead of time what actions they could take," said a spokesman from National Grid. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely)