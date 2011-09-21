* National Grid revises wind generation cut to 250MW from 500MW

* National Grid may ease constraint by cutting short repairs on one transmission link

* Asks wind farm generators to supply accurate cost data in case of outages (Updates with revised forecast cut in wind generation, Grid considers easing bottlenecks by bringing back transmission route from maintenance)

LONDON, Sept 21 The UK's National Grid warned on Wednesday it expects to curtail 250 megawatts of wind generation in Scotland until 0600 GMT on Thursday, revising earlier forecasts, as transmission bottlenecks are preventing surplus power generated by high wind speeds being diverted elsewhere.

National Grid earlier in the day had forecast a cut of 500-MW lasting until 0400 GMT.

The operator said it is also considering cutting short repairs on a transmission line in a bid to ease congestion on Scotland's power grid.

"We forecast we would have to scale back...wind generation in Scotland, and we proactively asked the wind generators to consider ahead of time what actions they could take," a spokesman from National Grid said.

The network manager had also stopped a number of wind turbines in Scotland last week, as high winds threatened to cause an overload in power output amid low regional demand.

"Following the events of last week, we investigated all options and used a tool available to us to inform the market and ask it to respond by making all generation in Scotland as flexible as possible, and to ensure accurate cost and data submissions, in order to help us manage the networks as economically and safely as possible," the spokesman said.

National Grid faced criticism last week after paying wind farm operators far above market rates for electricity they would have produced had turbines not been forced to shut.

Under normal circumstances surplus power supplies could be diverted to areas of high demand elsewhere in Britain but bottlenecks on the transmission system in Scotland prevent this.

"We issued a notice to the market telling it in advance that we anticipated curtailing generation in Scotland, both wind and thermal," the spokesman said.

National Grid said it had taken steps to lower generation from wind and non-wind plants to prevent power surges.

But by issuing a so-called "Localised Negative Reserve Active Power Margin" bulletin asking wind farm operators to stop producing, the network manager hopes to avoid halting plants by itself.

"We also spoke to the market participants - especially wind control points -to explain the situation that was anticipated and what may be expected of them over the period with regard to our control actions to reduce output," the spokesman said.

The network manager can ask power generators to come on or off as part of its role to balance supply and demand in the system. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely)