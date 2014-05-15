* Gemini offshore wind farm to have 600 MW capacity
* Production expected from 2023
* Siemens to provide 150 wind turbines
LONDON, May 15 The Dutch Gemini offshore wind
farm project signed a three billion euro ($4.1 billion)
construction deal with a consortium led by Siemens.
The 600 megawatt (MW) wind power project will be built in
the Dutch North Sea, 85 km from Groningen.
"The Gemini consortium has signed all construction,
operations and financing contracts today with a total
construction budget of nearly three billion euros," the group
said in a joint statement on Thursday.
"With more than 20 parties involved, 70 percent of this
budget will be provided on the basis of project financing," it
added.
German engineering company Siemens will deliver
150 wind turbines with a capacity of four megawatts (MW) and a
rotor diameter of 130 metres each to the project, which the
group said will provide enough electricity for 1.5 million
people once it becomes operational in 2023.
"We are entering one of the most important emerging offshore
wind markets in Europe," said Markus Tacke, CEO of the Wind
Power Division of Siemens Energy.
The Gemini consortium is 60 percent owned by Canadian firm
Northland Power, and 20 percent by Siemens Financial
Services. Dutch offshore engineering firm Van Oord holds 10
percent and HVC, a joint venture of over 50 Dutch municipalities
and water authorities, holds the rest.
($1 = 0.7294 Euros)
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Keiron Henderson)