* Projects are operated by Repsol, EDP and SSE
* Combined capacity would be almost 1,900 MW
LONDON, March 19 Scotland's energy ministry on
Wednesday gave consent for two offshore wind power projects with
a combined capacity to povide over a million homes with
electricity.
The two neighbouring developments, sited off the Caithness
coast, will have a combined installed capacity of 1,866 megawatt
(MW), enough to provide electricity to over a million homes, the
Scottish government said on Wednesday in a statement.
"Moray Offshore Renewables Limited (MORL) and the Beatrice
Offshore Windfarm Limited (BOWL), together will be the world's
third largest offshore wind farm, with up to 326 wind turbines,"
the statement said.
MORL is a joint development of Spain's Repsol and
Portugal's EDP, while BOWL is operated by Britain's SSE
.
The Scottish government said that the consents were subject
to strict conditions such as potential impacts in relation to
birds and other environmental considerations.
Wind power output varies strongly depending on weather
conditions, and it therefore requires back-up by power stations.
Scotland's large, albeit declining, North Sea oil and gas
reserves are well placed to serve as such back-up to renewable
electricity generation.
Scotland will hold a referendum on 18 September this year on
whether it should be an independent country from the United
Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein, editing by William Hardy)