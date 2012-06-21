* Pipeline transports gas from interior to export terminal
* Pipeline has been hit many times after strike on militants
DUBAI, June 21 Yemeni soldiers have been
deployed to protect the gas pipeline feeding the Yemen LNG
export terminal, its energy minister said on Thursday, as the
country tries to shield its biggest industrial asset from
further attacks.
Yemen's oil and gas pipelines have been repeatedly sabotaged
since anti-government protests created a power vacuum in 2011
that armed groups have exploited, causing fuel shortages and
slashing export earnings for the impoverished country.
The 320-km (199 miles) pipeline that supplies the
$4.5-billion plant run by France's Total has been
attacked several times this spring by suspected al Qaeda-linked
gunmen after military strikes on Islamist militants.
The pipeline that transports gas from fields in the interior
to the export facilities in Balhaf was attacked in late April,
just days after reopening following a previous attack, in
response to the killing of al Qaeda militants.
"We have intensified security on the gas pipeline and there
are large numbers of soldiers guarding the export port and the
pipeline," Yemeni Energy Minister Saleh Sumai said in an
interview.
Yemen LNG resumed production on May 23 after its latest
pipeline repair and there have been no more reported attacks
several weeks into a U.S.-backed offensive against militants.
Yemen's only gas export facility, which opened in 2009, has
the capacity to supply up to 6.7 million tonnes of LNG per year.
Top oil producer Saudi Arabia has been donating refined oil
products to Yemen since a series of attacks on its poor
neighbour's oil infrastructure caused fuel shortages last year.
Sumai said Yemen did not expect any more Saudi donations and
the government was expecting to have to spend around $750
million to import diesel, jet fuel and fuel oil over the next
two months.
"Saudi Arabia will not make any more gifts to Yemen, but we
have enough (gasoline) supplies for two months," he said.
