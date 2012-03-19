March 19 Gas metering equipment maker Energy Assets Group said on Monday it planned to list on the London Stock Exchange and use the proceeds to grow its existing asset base.

The company planned to sell 27.1 million ordinary shares at 210 pence apiece through the listing, valuing the company at about 57 million pounds ($90.31 million).

The provider of gas metering and related services to the UK industrial and commercial market said admission to trading is expected to occur on or around March 22.

Macquarie Group acquired Energy Assets in 2008 to expand its presence in automated meter reading in the UK gas market.

Macquarie Investments would hold a 47 percent stake in the company post the listing.

The Livingston-based company also said it raised 15 million pounds through a share sale to institutional investors and planned to sell an additional 7.2 million shares.

Energy Assets Group, which has contracts with Corona Energy and British Gas, said Collins Stewart and Macquarie Capital would be its joint bookrunners.

The firm had revenue of 9.6 million pounds in 2011. ($1 = 0.6312 British pounds) (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)