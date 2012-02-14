Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1115 GMT on Friday:
Feb 14 Energy Conversion Devices Inc. , which makes lightweight solar products, filed for bankruptcy protection on Tuesday after months of discussions with bondholders.
The company said it would sell its United Solar Ovonic unit and other assets in bankruptcy. Its sale plan has the support of some creditors, it said.
(Reporting By Caroline Humer; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1115 GMT on Friday:
* The New York Times Company announces nominations for board of directors
* Board has commenced a process to explore and evaluate potential strategic alternatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: