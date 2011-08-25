* Q4 loss/shr $0.84 vs loss/shr $0.49 last yr

* Q4 rev down 15 pct

* Shares up as much as 34 pct (Rewrites with conference call details, analysts comments; update shares)

By Vaishnavi Bala

BANGALORE, Aug 25 U.S. solar company Energy Conversion Devices said it expects to reduce production costs by about a fifth this year, in a sector where high costs and low selling prices have squeezed margins.

The Auburn Hills, Michigan-based company, which has been aiming to reduce production costs amid cut-throat competition, said it expects cost per watt at $1.66 in 2011, down from $2.11 per watt last year.

"We are (also) extremely focused on finding cost reduction opportunities to improve our bottom line and moderate our cash usage," interim President Jay Knoll said on a conference call with analysts.

The company, which said in May that it would cut a fifth of its workforce, consolidated certain facilities and reorganized its departments to reduce costs during the year.

"I don't think there is any chance that the company can become profitable anytime during 2011-12. Its difficult for the company to lower costs to a level where they can really make any money," Morningstar analyst Stephen Simko told Reuters.

Energy Conversion said its goal was to reduce overall company-wide costs by about $20 million and it may adjust the amount upwards depending on the situation.

Energy Conversion, which makes lightweight, flexible solar laminates for rooftops and buildings, posted a wider fourth-quarter net loss of $42.1 million, or 84 cents a share, while revenue fell 15 percent to $73.1 million.

However, the solar company's shares rose as much as 36 percent, before paring some gains to trade up 18 percent at $0.78 at midday on Nasdaq.

The market expected results to be worse than what they were, analyst Simko said.

"We are starting to see signs of returning growth in key European markets, following two disruptive quarters caused by market uncertainties," Knoll said.

Solar companies like Trina Solar Ltd , Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd have also indicated a rebound in the solar sector, after a bleak first-half hurt by subsidy cuts in Germany and Italy. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)