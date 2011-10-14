* Energy Conv Devices lenders form ad hoc committee-source
* Bondholders tap advisory firms-source
* Former U.S. President George Bush visited in 2006
By Sue Zeidler
LOS ANGELES, Oct 14 Debt holders of Energy
Conversion Devices ENER.O have formed an ad-hoc committee and
hired legal and restructuring advisors, as the company faces
the same pressures that led to the high-profile bankruptcy of
Solyndra, said a source familiar with the matter.
Bondholders, who hold 70 percent of the company's debt,
tapped Brown Rudnick as legal counsel and Duff & Phelps as
financial advisors, the source told Reuters on condition of
anonymity because he was not authorized to speak on the
matter.
Energy Conversion, which makes lightweight, flexible solar
laminates for rooftops and buildings, has not posted a profit
since 2009. It reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $42.1
million, or 84 cents a share, while revenue fell 15 percent to
$73.1 million. [ID:nASA02QHG]
The company has about $131 million in cash and about $263
million in convertible notes due 2013.
Attorneys for Brown Rudnick declined comment and Duff &
Phelps was unavailable.
"We regularly have conversations with our investors," said
Michael Schostak, director of business development and
communications for Energy Conversion Devices, adding the
company does not comment on transactions or restructuring
activity unless publicly announced.
Energy Conversion Devices' shares have plummeted since
March, when it slashed production due to falling demand in
Europe. Solyndra and other solar companies limped into
bankruptcy after cash-strapped European governments cut
subsidies for solar power projects.
They have also been struggling to compete with increasingly
lower-priced Chinese-made solar panels.
SHADES OF SOLYNDRA
The mounting troubles for Energy Conversion Devices come on
the heels of the Sept. 6 bankruptcy filing of Solyndra, which
turned into a political embarrassment for U.S. President Barack
Obama's administration, which had promoted that company as an
example of how it planned to spur development in clean energy
technology.
The case drew attention because Obama visited Solyndra
before its collapse, and after the Department of Energy
guaranteed a $535 million loan that the company has said may
never be repaid in full.
Conversely, Energy Conversion Devices' Michigan
headquarters hosted a visit by Obama's Republican predecessor,
U.S. President George W. Bush, in Feb. 2006. Bush was on a
two-day tri-state tour to highlight a package of energy
initiatives from the then-president's state of the union
address in 2006.
Energy Conversion Devices has not received any loan
guarantees, but did get $13 million in federal manufacturing
tax credits in 2010, according to Schostak.
One of its subsidiaries' Michigan manufacturing plants also
hosted a visit in June 2009 by then U.S. Secretary of Commerce
Gary Locke.
In August, the company said it would cut production costs
by about a fifth as it struggled with high costs and low
selling prices that have squeezed margins across the sector.
"It seems difficult to envision a situation in which this
company will not go into bankruptcy," said Morningstar Equity
Research analyst Stephen Simko.
"They have a little bit of a cash cushion but it's less
than the amount of debt they owe, combined with the reality of
the higher production costs."
(Editing by Nichola Groom, Edwin Chan, and Bob Burgdorfer)