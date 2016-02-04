Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
FRANKFURT Feb 4 Beijing Enterprise has entered advanced talks to buy German waste management company Energy from Waste for 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion), two people familiar with the deal said.
The group beat out other Chinese bidders -- a consortium of China Tianying and Ping An and a consortium of Beijing Capital and German utility Steag -- as well as Finnish utility Fortum.
The seller, buyout group EQT declined to comment while Beijing Enterprise was not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.9003 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order