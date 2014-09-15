By Billy Cheung and Michelle Sierra
NEW YORK, Sept 15
NEW YORK, Sept 15 An auction for Oncor, the
regulated distribution unit of bankrupt Texas power company
Energy Future Holdings, could come in the first quarter of next
year, as interest in the prized asset mounts, according to two
sources familiar with the matter.
Energy Future, which filed one of the 10 largest Chapter 11
bankruptcies in April, is targeting an auction in the first
quarter of 2015, with Bank of America Merrill Lynch
retained to seek buyers, the people said in recent days.
NextEra Energy Inc, which last month dropped a bid
for Oncor, and Hunt Consolidated, which recently hired a former
Energy Future executive to lead its investment arm, are expected
to continue to be in the fray. Hunt is considering structuring
Oncor as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, to go along
with its Sharyland Utilities unit, which is among the only
REIT-structured entities in the energy sector, sources said.
Houston-based Centerpoint Energy and Spanish
Iberdola SA have also shown interest, one of the people said.
Energy Future, the former TXU Corp, was created in 2007 in
the largest-ever leveraged buyout, led by KKR & Co and
TPG Capital Management. Those investors figure to
recover almost nothing in the company's restructuring.
The company is broken into two halves - regulated Oncor and
the unregulated power generation business, Luminant - with each
side owing billions of dollars to multiple tranches of hedge
fund creditors.
Energy Future is slated to update Bankruptcy Judge
Christopher Sontchi on restructuring efforts at a hearing on
Tuesday in Wilmington, Delaware. In an August court filing, the
company signaled it may seek Sontchi's approval this month on a
timeline for an Oncor auction.
In one early restructuring proposal, Energy Future
envisioned transferring a majority stake in Oncor to unsecured
bondholders of Oncor's parent. The plan was dropped in July
after senior secured bondholders objected.
The conflict encouraged strategic buyers with existing ties
to Texas to emerge over the summer. NextEra proposed a tax-free,
all-stock merger that would have fully repaid bondholders. That
plan too fell through, though NextEra remains interested in
Oncor, the people said.
Hunt wants to fold Oncor into its Sharyland REIT, which
operates transmission and distribution power lines in Texas, the
people said. The tax benefits of a REIT - a security that
invests in real estate and receives special tax breaks - could
boost the price Hunt could afford to pay for Oncor, one source
said.
But REITs are uncommon in the energy sector, with state
regulators reluctant to give companies a windfall without
sharing tax benefits with customers.
"Becoming a utilities REIT may involve tradeoffs between tax
advantages and limits on what regulators will allow the REIT to
earn," said Andrew DeVries, senior utilities credit analyst at
CreditSights. "Regulators would likely scrutinize any REIT
structure."
Hunt pioneered using REITs to finance energy assets,
completing the Sharyland REIT conversion in 2010.
