Sept 8 The U.S. government's bankruptcy watchdog
blasted an agreement aimed at bringing Energy Future Holdings
out of Chapter 11 because it requires Texas's biggest power
company to pay millions of dollars in fees to lawyers, according
to a court filing.
Energy Future Holdings struck a "plan support agreement" in
August that binds key parties to work together to end the
contentious bankruptcy, which began in April 2014. The support
agreement is aimed to preventing pitched legal battles if the
current bankruptcy exit proposal, based on the sale of the Oncor
power distribution business, fails.
However, the plan support agreement also requires Energy
Future's creditors "to vote in favor of a plan that provides for
millions of dollars (and possibly billions)" for 45
professionals working for undisclosed parties, according to the
U.S. Trustee.
The U.S. Trustee is an arm of the Department of Justice, and
its lawyers review the administration of bankruptcy cases.
Energy Future's bankruptcy exit plan also contains "illegal
provisions," according to the U.S. Trustee, including a
management incentive plan and legal settlements.
Energy Future said in a separate court filing that the
objectors to the plan support agreement were misreading the
document, which the company said allowed it to pursue any
proposed deal that was more favorable to creditors.
Under the bankruptcy exit plan, a group of investors
including an affiliate of Hunt Consolidated Inc will finance a
$12.2 billion deal that will give them control of Energy
Future's Oncor power distribution business. The plan has the
support of creditors on Energy Future's generation and retail
utility side of its business, while paying off creditors on the
Oncor side.
Energy Future was created from the $32 billion leveraged
buyout of TXU Corp, a deal led by the private equity firms KKR &
Co, TPG and an affiliate of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Judge Christopher Sontchi in Wilmington, Delaware will
consider the plan support agreement at a Sept. 17 hearing.
Hearings to confirm Energy Future's bankruptcy exit plan
begin on Nov. 3.
