WILMINGTON, Del Dec 3 Energy Future Holdings Corp had presented evidence that "overwhelmingly supported" approval of the company's bankruptcy exit plan, a U.S. judge said on Thursday, although he made an exception for the payment of some legal fees.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Sontchi made the comment as he began reading his opinion on the proposal by Texas's largest power company to cut billions of dollars in debt and emerge from Chapter 11.

Sontchi also said he would approve a settlement of litigation at the center of the plan. However, he said a provision for $50 million of professional fees related to the settlement, while justified, had to comply with proper bankruptcy procedure.

He said the fees would have to be reviewed by a fee committee for reasonableness.

Sontchi made the comments as he began to read his opinion on the company's bankruptcy exit plan. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by David Gregorio)