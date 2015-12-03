(Adds details of judge's ruling, background)
By Tom Hals
WILMINGTON, Del. Dec 3 A U.S. judge said on
Thursday he would approve Energy Future Holdings Corp's plan of
reorganization, clearing a major hurdle toward ending the
contentious bankruptcy for Texas's biggest power company.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Sontchi spent nearly two
hours reading a pair of rulings that confirm the plan, the
product of more than 18 months of contentious and wide-ranging
legal fights.
"That is an extraordinary achievement," said Sontchi. "Now
for the easy part. Go forth and consummate the transaction."
Under the plan, Energy Future will sell its Oncor power
distribution business to a consortium led by Hunt Consolidated
of Texas. That deal has been valued at $19 billion.
Energy Future's power plants and retail utility will be spun
off to senior creditors, which are owed $24 billion.
The company has been slowly winning over creditors, and by
the end of a weeks-long trial that ended in late November only a
few objectors remained.
Those included the U.S. Trustee, who is a bankruptcy
watchdog with the U.S. Department of Justice who objected to the
payment of some legal fees, and a lawyer who represents people
with asbestos injuries.
Sontchi overruled the objections, although he did require
that some fee payments be reviewed for reasonableness.
Sontchi also approved a settlement that ended most of the
litigation in the case, and forms the basis for the exit plan.
The settlement is binding even if Energy Future's plan comes
unraveled. Some creditors have warned the Hunt-led group could
walk away from the deal, and if that happens, the binding
settlement is meant to prevent the parties from trying to block
a revised plan.
Energy Future still needs regulators to approve the power
plant spin-off and Hunt's plan to fold Oncor into a real estate
investment trust.
Energy Future is also locked in a dispute with a minority
investor in Oncor that has declined to sell to the Hunt-led
consortium.
Energy Future filed one of the biggest-ever bankruptcies in
early 2014 and spent 18 months waging expensive legal fights
with diverse groups of creditors over a wide range of disputes.
The company entered bankruptcy dogged by weak power prices
that left it unable to support its $42 billion in debt. Much of
that debt was taken on in a $45 billion leveraged buyout of TXU
Corp in 2007 that created Energy Future. The buyout was led by
KKR & Co, TPG Capital Management and the
private equity arm of Goldman Sachs.
